Passed away peacefully on Sunday 22 November 2020, surrounded by family at Arohanui Hospice. Aged 67 years. Beloved Mum of Sheena and Tracey. Very, very proud Nana to Jayden, Natasha, Tony, the late Sharna, Brianna, and Reuben. Loved great-Nana to Bentley, Indiana, Brooklyn-Rose, and Mason. Loved step-Mum of the bro Scotty. A much loved sister, Aunty, Ma, and friend to many. All messages to the Clayton family, c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Friends are invited to attend a service for Margaret to be held at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 27 November 2020 at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 24, 2020
