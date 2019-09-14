BROADBENT,
Margaret Ruth (Peggy)
(formerly Davis) (nee Peele):
Passed away peacefully in Hamilton 11 September 2019. Aged 88 years. Adored wife of the late Syd. Cherished mother of Tom Davis (dec), Mairi Davis and Jim Tonks. Loved Grandma of Dylan Husband (dec), Sheree Timms, Geoffrey Davis and Matthew Davis. Respected stepmother and grandmother of the Broadbent family. A private family service has been held. Correspondence to: Davis Family, P.O. Box 223, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 14, 2019