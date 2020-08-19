BLANDFORD,
Margaret Christina (Peggy):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 12 August 2020 at Julia Wallace Retirement Village, aged 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Ernest (Dick). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Anthony and Trish; and Penny and Geoff. Adored grandmother of Helen, Esther, Nadine (dec) and Jillaine. Loved great-grandma of Zachery, Julia, Natalie and Rory. A private family service for Peggy was held on Monday 17 August 2020. Messages can be sent to the Blandford family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 19, 2020