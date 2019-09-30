JOLL, Malcolm Dudley:
Passed away on Sunday 29th September 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Much loved son of Anne and the late Keith. Loved father of Bradley; Leighton; Phillipa; and Bridget. Respected father-in-law and Granddad. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Raewyn and Peter Marshall. A special friend of Petrina. A service for Malcolm will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy St, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 2nd October 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Joll family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 30, 2019