ASH, Malcolm Stanley (Joe):
It is with great sadness we said goodbye to Joe on November 17, 2020. Husband of Steph, proud father of Ben and Lizzie, Annie, Jodi and Jock, Georgina and Mat. Pop to his five grandkids, who he adored. Joe died as he lived, fighting to the end. A private cremation was held at Joe's request. A special thanks to the team at Hospice Southland for their care and kindness. Messages can be left on Joe's obituary page at www.distinctfunerals.co.nz
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 21, 2020