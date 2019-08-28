REIRI, Major TeAroha:
02.08.1948 - 26.08.2019
Aged 71. Passed away in the presence of his family, peacefully at home. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Marion. Dearly cherished father of Michelle, Joanne and Jason Tatana, Bridget and Cliff Pound and Nathan (deceased). Dearly loved Poupou of Chase and Jade, Kaea, Ella, Neitana and William Major. Loved Great-Poupou of Carter and Cullen. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Messages to 11 Branigan Parade, Kelvin Grove, Palmerston North. Major will lie at Hurunuiorangi Marae, Gladstone, Masterton, from noon Thursday, August 29 – August 31, followed by 11.00am service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Opaki Road Masterton, followed by the burial at Hamuera Urupa.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 28, 2019