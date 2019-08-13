RHODES, Madeline Isobel
(nee Giorgi):
On 10th August 2019, passed away peacefully in Wellington Hospital following a brief illness, surrounded by family, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Graeme Rhodes (Rata) for 60 years. Daughter of the late Millicent and Ron Giorgi OBE. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Susan (deceased) & Charles & Rose Odlin; Jenny & Mike Tracey; Vicki & Paul Crosby; and Peter Scott. Beloved Nannans of Alison (deceased), Robert & Amy and Rebecca Odlin; Louise & Trent McKenzie; Felicity and Lockie Scott; Emma and Matt Crosby; and Tim, Ollie and Rachael Tracey. Great-grandmother to Louie and Nathaniel Odlin, and Hugo McKenzie. Cherished sister to Arthur and Bruce Giorgi, and Elizabeth Chicken. Messages to the Rhodes Family can be sent to Parkwood Lodge, 99 Belvedere Ave, Waikanae 5036, or on Madeline's tribute page www.tributes.co.nz. A funeral service for Madeline will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Elizabeth Street, Waikanae, on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
