MURRAY,
Mabel Emily (May):
Of Palmerston North. On Friday 25th October 2019, passed away peacefully, at home, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas (Tom) Murray. Much loved mum of Anne & John Wall (both deceased), and Colin & Toni Murray. Loved nana of Melissa & Kiri, Emma and Malcolm, and Luke & Jen, Steven & Keshena Wall (Australia). Loved great-nana of her 11 great-grandchildren. A service will be held for May on Thursday 31st October 2019, at 1.00pm, at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North. Messages can be sent to the Murray family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019