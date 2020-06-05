BIDDLE, Lyn (Bids):
Suddenly at home on 3 June 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved partner of Jenny. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark & Wendy, Andrea & Hayden and Carey & Jess. Treasured Grandad of Kyran, PJ, Jesse and Brooklyn. Son of the late Mae & Merv. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to many. In accordance with Lyn's wishes a private farewell will be taking place. Messages to The Biddle family, c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 5, 2020