KEOGH, Lynnette Ann
(Lynn) (nee Boyens):
Peacefully, on Friday 1 November 2019, in Dunedin Hospital, after a long battle. Dearly loved and loving wife of Kevin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie Keogh and Reid Parker (Melbourne), Richard (Perth), and a loved Grandma of Oscar. Loved daughter of Dawn & the late Vic Boyens, loved eldest sister & sister-in-law of John & Elsie Boyens (Taradale), Gaye & Dave Brooks (Dunedin). Special friend of Kay & Garry Patrick. Special thanks to all the Renal team at Dunedin Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dialysis Unit, Dunedin Hospital would be much appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Lynn's life will be held in Gillions Chapel, 407 Hillside Rd on Wednesday 6 November at 2pm. Messages C/o Gillions Funeral Services 407 Hillside Road Dunedin 9012.
Gillions Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 4, 2019