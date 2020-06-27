WILKINSON, Lynette
Susanne (Lyn) (nee Flight):
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Wednesday 24 June 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Jock). Loved mother of Carol & Dean, Julie & Mark. Cherished Nana of Kayla, Lisa, and Brianna. Much loved sister, Aunty, and friend to all she knew. Many thanks to the staff at Opal Ward, Palmerston North Hospital, for all their love, care and support. A celebration of Lyn's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen St, Levin, on Monday 29 June 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages C/- 547 Queen St, Levin 5510.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 27, 2020