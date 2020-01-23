Lynette SANSON

Guest Book
  • "Derrin and family so sorry to hear of Lynettes passing,..."
    - Gayle McDonald
  • "Derrin & family so sorry to hear about Lynette. Thinking of..."
    - Lesley & Tony Drury
  • "so sorry to hear of Lynettes` passing. we will always..."
  • "So very sorry to hear about your mum Derrin and family ,no..."
    - Sandra & Craig Short
  • "Sorry for your loss Derrin"
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Feilding Funeral Chapel
282 Kimbolton Road
Feilding
SANSON, Lynette Barbara:
Passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Derrin and Keith Tunnicliffe, and Michelle and Paul Martin. Cherished Nana S of Cameron (deceased), Michaela; Daina, and Caleb. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Barry and Cathy, Raewyn and Brian, and Adriane and Eric. Loved wife of Alan Sanson. Loved by all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Friends are invited to attend a service for Lynette at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Saturday 25th January 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 23, 2020
