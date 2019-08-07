Lynette BEALE

Guest Book
  • "To Graham and Family, my sincere condolences to you all at..."
  • "To Graham and family so sorry to hear of Lyn's passing. We..."
    - Kay Willoughby
  • "Deepest sympathy to Graham and families for your sad loss..."
  • "We are so sorry to hear of Lyne's passing. Our deepest..."
    - Glenis & Keith Pinfold
  • "My sympathy I send to you Graham and your family, such a..."
    - Heather Watkins
Death Notice

BEALE, Lynette Margaret
(Lyne) (née Pilcher):
Who passed away suddenly on 3rd August 2019. Loved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend whose compassion and big heart touched all of those she met. Please join us in farewelling Lyne at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 2 Amelia Street, Woodville, on Saturday 10th August 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a light afternoon tea at Woodville Racecourse, 1014 McLean Street, Woodville, after the service.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.