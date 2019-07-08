DOREEN, Lyndsay Douglas:
12.7.1931 - 5.7.2019
Died after a long and determined battle with cancer. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Val. Father and father-in-law of Suzanne Reid, Robyn and Graeme Nation. Granddad of Nick, Aaron and Tracey, Kelly, Matthew and Hannah, Amy and Nick, Phillip and Elizabeth. Great- granddad Lyndsay of Alex, Jaxon, Layla, Tamzyn, Ella, Rory, Ethan and Bella. Brother-in-law of Wayne Mabey, who has provided invaluable support. Friend of Rod Reid and Craig Smith. Grateful thanks to the staff of the Masonic Court Resthome for their care and compassion given to Lyndsay during his very brief stay. Special thanks to Kylie, social worker at Palmerston Hospital. At Lyndsay's request a private cremation has taken place.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 8, 2019