WHAKARAU, Lynda Louise:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 7 August 2019, at Chiswick Park Rest Home surrounded by her loving family. Aged 69 years. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Dion and Nikki; Michelle and Craig; and Danielle and Josh. Loved Nana of Mikayla, Katelyn, Caleb and Liam. Much loved by all her siblings. The family would like to thank Chiswick Park for all their love and care of Lynda. A service will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 12 August 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by cremation. Messages can be sent to the family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019