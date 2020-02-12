McCREATH,
Lynaire Ellen (nee Buddle):
Passed away peacefully on Monday 10 February 2020 at Aroha Care Home, surrounded by family. Loved wife of John. Much loved Mum of Deonne Wenman, Paula Sollitt, Bronwyn, and Richard. Loved mother-in-law of David and Rikki. Much loved Nana of Emma and Grayson, Regan, Zachary, Oliver, and Charlotte; Grace and Holly, and Greatie of Ophelia and Beatrix.
"Forever in our Hearts"
Special thanks to the staff of Ultimate Care Aroha for the wonderful care of Lynaire. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. Friends are invited to attend a service for Lynaire at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 13 February 2020 at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 12, 2020