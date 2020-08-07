Lulezim POGONI

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lulezim POGONI.
Service Information
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
094158720
Service
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Death Notice

POGONI, Lulezim (Louis):
On 5th August 2020, peacefully at Bupa Beachhaven Care Home, having recently celebrated his 89th birthday. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Peter & Keiko, Kim & Susan, Louise & Allan, Michelle & Peter, Alicia & Vance and Leon & Tupou. Much loved grandfather of Emi, Yuki, Miki, Sho, Jerry, Tess, Karla, Janelle, Natasha, Simone, Jessica, Alexander, Mario, Eva, Deougsoo, Anna and Moana. Great-grandfather to several more. Devoted to the rag trade, a proud Kiwi and a great friend to many. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany, on Monday 10th August at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. To receive a link to the webcast of the service, and for all communications, please email
[email protected]

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.