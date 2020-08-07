POGONI, Lulezim (Louis):
On 5th August 2020, peacefully at Bupa Beachhaven Care Home, having recently celebrated his 89th birthday. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Peter & Keiko, Kim & Susan, Louise & Allan, Michelle & Peter, Alicia & Vance and Leon & Tupou. Much loved grandfather of Emi, Yuki, Miki, Sho, Jerry, Tess, Karla, Janelle, Natasha, Simone, Jessica, Alexander, Mario, Eva, Deougsoo, Anna and Moana. Great-grandfather to several more. Devoted to the rag trade, a proud Kiwi and a great friend to many. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany, on Monday 10th August at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. To receive a link to the webcast of the service, and for all communications, please email
[email protected]
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 7, 2020