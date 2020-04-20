WILTON, Luke Jamieson:

(retired Senior Driver NZR) aged 94 years young. Peacefully slipped away while in the care of the staff at Masterton Hospital and those he loved at 1.10am Saturday 18th April 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Dawn.

"He was dearly loved, the rock of our family, and will be sadly missed, but he will be forever in our hearts."

Adored dad of Coral and Alec Birch (Masterton), the late Luke, Keith and Sheryl (Levin), Gladys and Darryl (Palmerston North), Robert (Masterton), Joanne and Craig (Pahiatua). Much loved Grandad of Jarrod, David and Michelle, Nicky, James and Brendon, Angela and Bryan, Mary, Rebekah, Sam, and Holly, Great-Grandad of 12. The family would like to thank the staff at Glenwood Masonic for their care over the last 14 months. Messages to the Wilton family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055, Masterton. Due to current restraints a memorial service will be held at a later date.





