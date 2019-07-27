BAINES, Lucy Edith:
Passed away peacefully at Horowhenua Masonic Village on Wednesday 24 July 2019, aged 103 years. Wife of the late Ernest. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Donny (dec), Judy and Eion, Val and the late Jim, Laurie and Marilyn, Trevor and Denny and Carol (dec). 103 years on earths side with 2 world wars, 6 children, 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and she was proud of every one of us. The queen of our family and so very loved.
Rest in peace, we love you.
Many thanks to all of the staff of Garden View and Masonic for their care of Lucy. A memorial service for Lucy will be held at Harvey's Chapel, 284 Oxford Street Levin, on Wednesday 31st July at 2pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 27, 2019