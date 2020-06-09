VAN ECHTEN,
Louisa Dederica (Wies):
Peacefully at home in Shannon on Monday 8 June 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of Henri (Harry). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Henry George (Kem) (decd 1963), Fred and Sylvia, Liz and Gilbert, Rose and Allan, Paul and Hilda, Ben and Helen, and Lex. Oma of her 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
"She is now with her
Lord and Saviour"
A service for Wies will be held at the Reformed Church, Main Street, Foxton, on Thursday 11 June 2020 at 1pm. Followed by interment at the Shannon Cemetery at approx 3.15pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 9, 2020