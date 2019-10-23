SHAW, Lorraine Mary:
Of Palmerston North. Passed peacefully away at her home in Olive Tree Village on Monday 21st October 2019. Loved wife of the late James, much loved mother and mother-in- law of Daniel & Kim; and Murray & Laura. Loved Grandmother of Riana, Nicholas and Emily. A service for Lorraine will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 25 October 2019 at 1.00pm. This will be followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Shaw family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 23, 2019