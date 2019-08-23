MOBBERLEY,
Lorraine Marie (née Mildon):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 21 August 2019 at Julia Wallace Retirement Village, aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Mick. Loved mother of Andrew and Helly; and Pete. A loved grandmother to her many grandchildren. A service to celebrate Lorraine's life will be held in The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 26 August 2019 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery. Messages can be sent to the Mobberley family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North, or [email protected]
Published in Manawatu Standard from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019