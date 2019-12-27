DANSBY, Lorna May:
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at Ranfurly Manor Rest Home Feilding, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday 24th December 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roger for 64 years. Loved mum of Peter and Elaine, and Shelley and Kate. Adored Nan of Steve, Jess and great-grandmother of Rachel Rose and the late Spencer. Messages to the Dansby family, C/O 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A celebration of Lorna's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Dr, Palmerston North, on Saturday 28th December 2019, at 11am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 27, 2019