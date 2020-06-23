PERCY,
Lola Margaret (nee Smith):
Of Te Uri. On Sunday 21st June 2020, peacefully at Rahiri Care Home, Dannevirke, in her 83rd year. Loved wife and companion of Noel for 62 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Denise and John, Louise and John, Craig and Jacqui, Grant (deceased), Mechelle, Greg and Lauren. Special Nana to her 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
"Finally at Rest"
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Alzheimer's NZ and these may be left at the service. Many thanks to all the staff at Rahiri for your loving care to Lola and family. Messages to the family c/- Tararua Funerals. A celebration of Lola's life will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke, on Thursday 25th June at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Ormondville Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 23, 2020