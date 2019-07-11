de la HAYE, Lola Ellen:

Passed away peacefully in the presence of her daughters on Tuesday 9th July 2019, in her 110th year. Much loved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jillian and Eric Lennox (Wanganui), and Jennifer and the late Bob Wolfe (New Plymouth). Loved Nana of Fiona, Susie, Alison and Anna; Michael, Shane, Matthew and Stephen. Loved Great-Nana of Caitlin, Lucy and Jack, Jonty and Oscar and Molly; Nickolai, Angela and Leá, and Emma. Many thanks to the staff of Molly Ryan Lifecare for their wonderful care of Lola. No flowers please, but any donations to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Lola will be held in the Chapel of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Saturday 13 July, at 2.00pm. Private cremation.





