Llanwyn SMITH

Guest Book
  •  
    - Laura Whitburn
  •  
    - Sarah & Anthony Devonport
  •  
    - Brenden Ewart
  •  
    - Ashley Ewart
  •  
    - Colby Baker
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

SMITH, Llanwyn Andrew:
Smith, L.A. J91134 Squadron Leader RNZAF (retired). Aged 54. Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on Monday 14 September 2020. Smithy was the beloved husband of Trish, and much loved father of Connie, Aaron, and Louise, and Pop to Annabelle and Brooklyn. Treasured son of Barbara and Russell (deceased), and adored brother of Deleece. A funeral service will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 24 September, at 1.00pm. Due to current restrictions, there will be a livestream for those unable to attend. Please email [email protected] to get the link.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.