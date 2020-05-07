Lindsay SHOTTON

Guest Book
  • "A great man of God, who is going to be missed greatly by..."
    - Alan Simpson
  • "To Eril and Family. We are very sorry to hear of Lindsay's..."
    - Bryan Jardine
Service Information
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

SHOTTON, Lindsay Keith:
On Saturday 2 May 2020 (suddenly) at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Eril. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Coralie, Terrie and Ian and Susan and Amos. Cherished and devoted Pa of Jaclyn and Stuart, Danielle and Sam, Amanda, Joshua, Kiri and Aizeiah and Eliana. Loved Great Pa of Alice and Joel. A private family service for Lindsay has been held.
"Now alive in Jesus Christ"
Messages to the Shotton family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 7, 2020
