PRETIOUS, Lindsay Ronald:

Lorraine, John (dec.), Andy, Helen and our families sincerely thank every "Tom, Dick and Harry" (as Lindsay would say) for the condolences, kindness and support given following his passing. We are grateful to all involved in his care during his illness, with special thanks to Dr Karl Gilchrist and the team of District Nurses for your care and compassion. Thanks to Clive Asplin for providing comfort and guidance with a touch of mirth to steady us. To everybody who attended Lindsay's farewell, especially those who came from afar, your presence and donations to St Johns' Ambulance Service was very much appreciated. We miss him immensely. Please accept this as a personal and heartfelt acknowledgement.

He wouldn't wish for sadness, he wouldn't wish for tears

Only to be remembered, through the passing years.



