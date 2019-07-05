GODSIFF, Lindell Margaret:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 4 July 2019, surrounded by her loving family, aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife of Ron. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Tracey and David (USA), and Ryan (deceased). Loved GG of Grace and Ryan. Loved "Number 4" by all her family. A memorial service for Lindell will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, tomorrow (Saturday), 6 July 2019, at 11.00am. Messages can be sent to the Godsiff family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 5, 2019