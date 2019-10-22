JONES, Linda (nee Cook):
Passed away at Whakatane Hospital on Thursday, October 17, 2019, aged 70 years. Linda was the lifelong partner of Les, the daughter of Melba and Jack (deceased) Cook. Special mother to Garyth and Christopher and adored grandmother of Luke, Matthew and Sam. A private service followed by cremation has been held in accordance with Linda's wishes. A wonderful person who touched many. Communications to the Jones family, C/O PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 22, 2019