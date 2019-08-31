BOYD, Linda Joy:
22.07.1950 - 28.08.2019
Passed away peacefully surrounded by whanau at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 69. Much loved wife of Michael, much loved mother of Lisa and Mark. Much loved sister of Carol and Pete. Dearly loved Grandmother of 5 and Great-Grandmother of 7. A service for Linda will be held in the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North, on Monday 2 September 2019 at 11.00am.
Gardenview Funeral Services
(06) 5603054
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 31, 2019