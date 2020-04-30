CHARLES, Lincoln Gerald:

One year ago today our beloved son and brother went to be with the Lord. There's been a huge void left but thanks to your legacy some of this space feels partially filled. Linc has now gone from our gatherings, but forever will be in our hearts. The Gull Service Station is in safe hands Goose, and the Brew Union has become our special gathering place for our family to share your unique antics.

Linc - one of the greats:

1963 - 2019

"Safe in the Arms of Jesus"

- Mum, (Dad 1932-2003), Joanne and Steve.





