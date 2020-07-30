OLIVER,
Lillian Ellen (nee Dick):
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully at home on 27 July 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of the late Kevin; beloved mother and mother-in-law of Garth, Blair & Liz, Nicola, and Kirsten. Adored grandma of Liam, Brigette, Kurt, Amity, Dominic and Caiden, and precious great-grandma of Jace and Hudson. Special thanks to the Levin District Nurses and Dr Ran for their kindness, caring and compassion towards Lillian during the last several months. Rosary will be recited at St Joseph's on Friday 31 July 2020 at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Lillian at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 56 Weraroa Road, Levin, on Saturday 1 August 2020 at 11.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the St Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated and may be left at the church.
"Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us"
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 30, 2020