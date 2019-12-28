PULLMAN,
Lilian Unita (June):
Of Marton. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 21 December 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved and adored Mum of Karen and Craig Sutton (Tauranga), Maree and Shane Fraser. Treasured Nana of Letitia-Maree, Amelia, Olivia-Rose; Rourke.
To be reunited with the love
of her life - Walter Bertram.
Messages to the Pullman family, c/-167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In accordance with June's wishes, a private service has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 28, 2019