Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

PULLMAN,
Lilian Unita (June):
Of Marton. Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on 21 December 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved and adored Mum of Karen and Craig Sutton (Tauranga), Maree and Shane Fraser. Treasured Nana of Letitia-Maree, Amelia, Olivia-Rose; Rourke.
To be reunited with the love
of her life - Walter Bertram.
Messages to the Pullman family, c/-167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. In accordance with June's wishes, a private service has been held.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 28, 2019
