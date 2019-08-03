McKENNA, Letty Martin:
Passed away in her 93rd year at Julia Wallace Rest Home, on Friday 2nd August 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy for 67 years. Loved Mum of Garry and Dianne; Raewyn and Dave Dewe; Jayne and Deane Garvey. Loved Nana of Craig, and Melanie; Micheal, Amber, Joanne, and Andrew; and Great-Nana of seven. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to St John would be appreciated and can be left in the Chapel foyer. A special thanks to the nursing staff of Julia Wallace who took care of Letty. Messages to the McKenna family, C/-167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Family and friends are invited to the service for Letty at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Monday 5 August 2019, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 3, 2019