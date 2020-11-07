POOLE,
Leslie James Mowlem (Les):
Peacefully at Wharekaka Rest Home, Martinborough, on Sunday 1st November 2020 with Carolyn by his side. Much loved husband of Margaret for 63 years. Loved Dad & father-in-law of Denise Brougham, Carolyn & Phil Craig, Lesley Poole & Sherry Lawrence, John Poole & Amanda Rice. Loved Grandad of Jared; Shannon & Taylor, Matthew & Nicole; Aimee & Luke, Hannah & Chris; Benjamin & Charlotte, and Jordan. Loved Great-Grandad of Jack; Harley, and Liam; and the late Nixon. Loved brother of Phyllis (deceased), and Jennifer. Many thanks to the Greytown District Nurses over many years and the staff of Wharekaka Rest Home for your great care of Les over the last 3 months. A family service has been held.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 7, 2020