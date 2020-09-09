Leslie PECK (1949 - 2020)
  • "So sorry to hear of Pecko's passing, we have many memories..."
  • "So sorry to hear Chris, such a difficult time for you all..."
    - Julie Muir
  • "Love to Chris, Peckos family & friends xx 'Such a Hard..."
    - Tara Marsden
  • "Pecko's at peace now. Aroha to Chris & Family."
    - Ava-Jane Dais
  • "My heartfelt sympathy. Worked with Les at Forward Motors..."
    - Lynette Thompson
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
4:00 p.m.
Feilding Hotel
Death Notice


PECK,
Leslie Gordon Alan (Pecko):
1.12.49 - 6.9.20

Passed away on Sunday, surrounded by his family. Much loved by his wife Chris and all his family: Kelvin and Tina; Kerry, Bonnie and Charlie; Sharelle, Skyla and Freya; Darren, Kat and Jonas; Larissa; Adam, Dom and Evan; and Sam and Amba. Due to Covid restrictions, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice would be greatly appreciated. All friends of Pecko who would like to raise a glass, please join us at the Feilding Hotel from 4.00pm on Thursday 10 September.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 9, 2020
