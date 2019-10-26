McLAREN, Leslie:
Of Dannevirke, formerly of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Val. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Ben Larmer; Wayne and Caroline; Lisa and Brian Bond; Tracy Simkin; David and Leah Frith; Di and Brent Vertongen. Loved brother of Doris, John, Wilfred (dec) and Irene (dec). A special Grandad, Grandpa and Da to his 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In accordance with Les's wishes a private family service has been held. All messages to the "McLaren Family" c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 26, 2019