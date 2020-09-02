Leslie GOODMAN

Guest Book
  • "Mrs Goodman and family, very sad to read of Les's passing...."
    - Garry Pirani
  • "Sorry to hear that Les had passed away. Les for many years..."
  • "Liz.. I was so sorry to hear of Les leaving us. I regret..."
    - Ken Wilson
  • "Condolences to family especially Victor and John who were..."
  • "Thinking of the family. I will always remember a fair and..."
    - Shirley Pond
Service Information
Wilson Funeral Home
375 Adelaide Rd
Wellington, Wellington
043896069
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020
9:30 a.m.
Wilson Funeral Home
375 Adelaide Rd
Wellington, Wellington
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Wilson Funeral Home
375 Adelaide Rd
Wellington, Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

GOODMAN,
Leslie Wilfred (Les):
Passed away in Palmerston North, aged 81 years. Loved husband of Elizabeth. Loved father and father-in-law of Tim, Sara and Kathryn. Loved Grandpa of Hannah and Benji. Loved brother of Victor, John and the late Judith. Messages to the family may be posted to c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A funeral for Les will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, Wellington, on Thursday 3rd September, at 9.30am, thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.