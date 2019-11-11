DOWNES, Leslie William
(Les, Downsey):
Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on Saturday 9th November 2019. 74 not out. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Dianne and the late Deidre. Dearly loved Dad of Tina, Deb (deceased) and Shelley and Ed, much loved Wu-Tang and Granddad of Malia, Joe, Izaia, Coleman, Grayson and Jessie. A loving great-grandad of his 7 great-grandchildren. A service for Les will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Thursday 14th November 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Arohanui Hospice may be left in the Chapel foyer or posted to PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4414. Messages can be sent to the Downes family, c/- Po Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019