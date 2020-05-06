BOWNESS,
Leslie Graham (Lez, Brown):
Suddenly but peacefully in his sleep, Lez (Brown) sadly passed away on Monday 27th April 2020. Aged 57 years. A loved and cherished father to Jess, Tash and Hemi. Beloved Koko to Ryleigh, Arleigh, Baby Bowness due this week, Harmony and Sonny. A dearly loved son, uncle, brother and friend to many.
'Rest in peace our beautiful brown, see you with a smile'
Due to the current COVID restrictions, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date (Level one). All messages to the Bowness Family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, or may be left at robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals or the Manawatu Standard online obituaries.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 6, 2020