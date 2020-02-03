WATSON,
Leonie (Leonie Gardiner):
Of Palmerston North, formerly Levin. Passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020, aged 59 years. Loved wife of Peter. Loved mum of Rhys & Kasie. Loved sister of Kathy Grey, and loved Aunt of Aleisha & Aaron. Loved daughter of the late Barbara & Hugh Taylor. In lieu of flowers donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of Leonie's life will be held at Salvation Army Worship and Community Centre, Durham Street, Levin, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 3, 2020