SHANNON,
Leonard Ivor (Len):
Of Momona, Waituna West. Peacefully on July 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Steph, loved father and father-in-law of Joanne, Vicki, Sharon and Roger Dalrymple, and Krista, loved grandpa to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Len will be held at the Waituna West Cemetery, Waituna-Tapuae Road, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Shannon Family, RD 10, Rewa, Hunterville 4780.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 21, 2020