BRACKEN,
Leonard Edward:
Passed away peacefully at Peppertree Rest Home on Monday, August 3rd, 2020. Aged 96 years. Loved husband of the late Olga. Loving father of Glenis (deceased), and Melvyn. A much loved grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother and brother-in-law. Loving friend of Sharon Penn.
Will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Friends are invited to attend a service for Leonard at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday, August 7th, 2020, at 2.00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 5, 2020