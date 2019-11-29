Lenora CATTERICK

Death Notice

CATTERICK, Lenora Faye:
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 26th November 2019, with her family by her side. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Colin. Mother to Grant and Marama, Debra, Melissa and Clint. Loved Nana to Eliese, Shelden, Jontee, Nicholas, Tyler, Joshua, Luca, Rocco, Keegan, Liam, and great-grandmother of Layton. We would like to thank all the wonderful staff in ICU, Palmerston North Hospital, for the care they gave Lenora, very much appreciated. At Lenora's request a private family gathering has been held. Messages C/- 67 Albert St, Palmerston North 4414.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 29, 2019
