Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063747785
Death Notice

SPEEDY, Leila Maud:
In her 100th year. Peacefully on 13th May 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Phil. Loved & special mother & mother-in-law of Judith and Peter Feakin; Donald & Denice; Stuart & Kaye. Treasured Nanna of Kylie, Andrea, Greg and Alister; Stephanie, Amanda and Hollee; Ben, Doug and Claire. Adored by her 14 great-grandchildren. A private family farewell will be held for Leila. Special thanks to Rahiri Rest Home for their love & care. Messages to The Speedy Family, c/- PO Box 43, Dannevirke 4942.

Published in Manawatu Standard on May 14, 2020
