ROWBOTHAM, Leila:
Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Thursday 27 June 2019, in her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late John. Much loved mum of John (deceased), Allen, Mary-Ann, and Judith. A much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. A service to celebrate Leila's life will be held at the Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North, on Monday 1 July 2019, at 11.30am. Messages can be sent to the Rowbotham family, PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 29, 2019