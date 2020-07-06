BELL, Leila Maureen
(Maureen) (nee Taylor):
On July 1, 2020 peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, Feilding, in her 76th year. Adored wife of the late Graham, beloved Mum and Mum-in-law of Karen and Neil Carter (Lower Hutt), and Jo Bradley (Auckland), loved Nana of Matthew, Steven and Jessica. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Lindsay and Margaret Taylor (Feilding), and Raewyn (deceased) and David Todd (Nelson). Grateful thanks to the staff at Ranfurly for their devotion to her care in her battle with dementia. A private family funeral will be held later this week but in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Ranfurly Residential Care Centre or Dementia NZ.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 6, 2020