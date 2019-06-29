MABEY,
Leighton Aaron (Bam Bam):
Of Feilding. On June 27, 2019, peacefully surrounded by family and friends, aged 28 years. Loved and cherished son of Melissa and Glenn Thorne, loved big brother of Bailey and Anais. Loved grandson of the late Barry and Dorothy Mabey, and Graham (deceased) and Judy Kitchen. Loved nephew of Paula, Dean, Nicky and Pete, Mike and Debra Coley and their families. Special friend of Josh, Floss and mate to many.
"Keep rollin' mate"
A service for Leighton will be held at St John the Evangelist Anglican Church Camden Street, Feilding, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Feilding Cemetery. Messages to the Mabey Family, C/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 29, 2019