  • "Sending our sincerest condolences to Leah's children Karen..."
  • "Thoughts are with you all at this time. Deb (McEwen)"
    - Deb Coley
  • "Sorry for your loss Susan and family. May she Rest In..."
    - Lorna McAnulty
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
KIPA, Leigh Judith (Leah):
Of Feilding. On June 2, 2020, suddenly passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 61 years. Loved daughter of Theo and the late Jean (née Heta). Loved sister of Karen-Ann & Blair, Michael & Debbie, Susan & Colin, Erina & Lex and Chrissy & the late Paul. Loved mother of Anaru & Naomi, and Waimarama & Te Whakaotinga. Loved Kui Kui of Kahuhui, Aria, Wairakau, Kawakawa and Kootuku.
Cherish by so many loved by all, forever in our hearts.
Moe mai ra e te
toka ta moana.
Due to the current Covid restrictions a private service will be held this Friday 5th June 2020. Leah will be laying at Aorangi Marae from 10.00am, Thursday, Nau mai Haere mai.

Published in Manawatu Standard on June 4, 2020
